Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
324 / 365
New camera day
This is a Canon PowerShot G2 - a 4 megapixel premium compact camera from 2001. It is the digital camera version of the snail in my other photo today: This camera is SLOW :-)
But it takes beautiful pictures and it looks like it came straight from the Canon factory - there is not a scratch on.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1649
photos
89
followers
36
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Latest from all albums
1321
322
1322
323
1323
1324
324
1325
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
6th August 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cameraday
Diana
ace
How fabulous that you get to play with so many different cameras.
August 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close