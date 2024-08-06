Previous
New camera day by helstor365
324 / 365

New camera day

This is a Canon PowerShot G2 - a 4 megapixel premium compact camera from 2001. It is the digital camera version of the snail in my other photo today: This camera is SLOW :-)

But it takes beautiful pictures and it looks like it came straight from the Canon factory - there is not a scratch on.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
How fabulous that you get to play with so many different cameras.
August 6th, 2024  
