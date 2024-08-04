Sign up
Too much foreground?
Experimenting today. A street capture shot through a stack of concrete reinforcement steel.
4th August 2024
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
bergen
bergen
