Black on black by helstor365
332 / 365

Black on black

Anchor or viking helmet? :-)
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail.
August 14th, 2024  
