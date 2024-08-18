Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
333 / 365
Different rose, same window
I've photographed a red rose in this window before but different flower, different camera and slightly different POV this time
Here's the other one:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-06-28
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1670
photos
88
followers
36
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Latest from all albums
1332
332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
333
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th August 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflections
,
rose
Corinne C
ace
Artistic composition
August 18th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
quite enjoyable exposure, focus
August 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
August 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close