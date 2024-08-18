Previous
Different rose, same window by helstor365
333 / 365

Different rose, same window

I've photographed a red rose in this window before but different flower, different camera and slightly different POV this time

Here's the other one: https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-06-28
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C
Artistic composition
August 18th, 2024  
LTaylor
quite enjoyable exposure, focus
August 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
sweet
August 18th, 2024  
