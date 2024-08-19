Sign up
Discarded barricades (I think)
Why would I take a photo of that? I have no idea. It is not photogenic in any way, shape or form... but I think it can be a good exercise; find something random and uninspiring and try to make a "not terrible" photo of it :-)
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
experiment
,
barricades
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely shapes and textures.
August 19th, 2024
