Previous
Discarded barricades (I think) by helstor365
334 / 365

Discarded barricades (I think)

Why would I take a photo of that? I have no idea. It is not photogenic in any way, shape or form... but I think it can be a good exercise; find something random and uninspiring and try to make a "not terrible" photo of it :-)
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely shapes and textures.
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise