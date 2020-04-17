Previous
Richland Siding by hjbenson
Richland Siding

Since this is only used for a tourist train, it is not being used now. NJ COVID-19 "Stay at Home" rules will keep it closed until ???
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
