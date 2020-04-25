Previous
Next
The Power of Wind by hjbenson
Photo 2091

The Power of Wind

On my walk today, sighted a tree that had been split by the wind we had earlier this week.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Nice shot showing the damage.
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise