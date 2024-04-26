Previous
Rocky Mountaineer arriving Glenwood Springs by hjbenson
Rocky Mountaineer arriving Glenwood Springs

As in the Canadian tours. you are put up in a hotel overnight so one does not miss the beautiful scenery. On the trip I took over 300 photos and will be going through them once we get home/
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Paula Fontanini ace
EXCELLENT capture!! Enjoy the rest of your trip!!
April 27th, 2024  
