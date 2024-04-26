Sign up
Photo 3339
Rocky Mountaineer arriving Glenwood Springs
As in the Canadian tours. you are put up in a hotel overnight so one does not miss the beautiful scenery. On the trip I took over 300 photos and will be going through them once we get home/
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4025
photos
64
followers
91
following
914% complete
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th April 2024 8:12am
Tags
train
,
colorado
,
glenwood springs
Paula Fontanini
ace
EXCELLENT capture!! Enjoy the rest of your trip!!
April 27th, 2024
