Previous
Next
Utah Coloado Line by hjbenson
Photo 3338

Utah Coloado Line

On the 25th, Gail & I boarded the Rocky Mountaineer in Moab, Utah. The Rocky Mountaineer has extended their tourist trains from Canada to this route in the U,S, from Denver to Moab
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
914% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Beauitful capture and isn't it a blash to take the train rides out west!? My sister & I took the Durango Silverton train last fall. The scenery is always spectacular!
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise