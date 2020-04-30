Previous
Our Home by hjbenson
Photo 2096

Our Home

Gail & I had the house built and we moved in February 1973. Since then we have added central air and a whole house generator. The latter after 2011.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely home! I'm a bit envious of your green grass (o: We have gravel in our yard (the house came that way) and I do miss being able to walk outside barefoot in the summer.
April 30th, 2020  
