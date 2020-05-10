Previous
Next
My First Butterfly of 2020 by hjbenson
Photo 2106

My First Butterfly of 2020

Walked over to the park and in there I saw a butterfly flying. It surprised me since I did not think they would be here this early. So I followed and when the butterfly landed, I took the shot.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise