Photo 2108
Deuce and Tres
Every afternoon, Gail & I walk up and down our block – it is 1 km –and most days we are greeted by our neighbors two dogs who want ot come out and play :)
12th May 2020
12th May 20
3
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2784
photos
65
followers
81
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th May 2020 3:11pm
dogs
,
nj
,
golden doodle
,
richland
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They look like a playful pair too- fun shot!
May 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
They look real softies!
May 12th, 2020
bruni
ace
They most know you by now and wish someone took them for a walk.
May 13th, 2020
