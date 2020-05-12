Previous
Deuce and Tres by hjbenson
Deuce and Tres

Every afternoon, Gail & I walk up and down our block – it is 1 km –and most days we are greeted by our neighbors two dogs who want ot come out and play :)
Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look like a playful pair too- fun shot!
May 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
They look real softies!
May 12th, 2020  
bruni ace
They most know you by now and wish someone took them for a walk.
May 13th, 2020  
