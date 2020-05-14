Previous
Our Trees by hjbenson
Photo 2110

Our Trees

A few weeks ago, the trees were mostly bare or just starting to leave. Now they are really filling out — of course in the fall I will complain since each tree has between 2,000,000 and 3,000,000 leaves :)
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Harry J Benson

