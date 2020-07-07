Previous
Next
Neighbor's Tree by hjbenson
Photo 2164

Neighbor's Tree

Thunder storms came through yesterday.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Wow
July 8th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Oh, my, did it get struck by lightening or is the center rotten?
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise