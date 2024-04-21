Previous
Las Vegas by hjbenson
Photo 3334

Las Vegas

Looking towards the mountains from downtown. Tomorrow Gail & I start our tour. For the first couple of days, we will be going to the following National Parks - Bryce, Zion, and Capitol Reef. We will end up in Moab, Utah.
Harry J Benson

