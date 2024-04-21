Sign up
Photo 3334
Las Vegas
Looking towards the mountains from downtown. Tomorrow Gail & I start our tour. For the first couple of days, we will be going to the following National Parks - Bryce, Zion, and Capitol Reef. We will end up in Moab, Utah.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4020
photos
63
followers
91
following
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
las vegas; nv
