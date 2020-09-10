Previous
Villa Roma by hjbenson
Villa Roma

This is the main building of our fixed week time-share. Today was on and off rain, so we basically stayed in and read.
Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
