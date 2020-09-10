Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2229
Villa Roma
This is the main building of our fixed week time-share. Today was on and off rain, so we basically stayed in and read.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2905
photos
67
followers
85
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th September 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ny
,
villa roma
,
callicoon
Peter Dulis
ace
Hope you enjoyed it 😀
September 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close