Previous
Next
Deer on Nature Trail by hjbenson
Photo 2230

Deer on Nature Trail

Every morning at Villa Roma, I walk their Nature Trail. In past years I have always seen deer; this year it wasn't until today - 5 days - that I finally spotted one.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise