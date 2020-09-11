Sign up
Photo 2230
Deer on Nature Trail
Every morning at Villa Roma, I walk their Nature Trail. In past years I have always seen deer; this year it wasn't until today - 5 days - that I finally spotted one.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th September 2020 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
deer
,
ny
,
villa roma
,
callicoon
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
September 12th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2020
