Angry Tree by hjbenson
Photo 2242

Angry Tree

Harry Shuey's neighbor - Mike - saw the knots in the tree and decided to make a face
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
KWind ace
Very cool!!
September 24th, 2020  
