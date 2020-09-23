Sign up
Photo 2242
Angry Tree
Harry Shuey's neighbor - Mike - saw the knots in the tree and decided to make a face
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
6
1
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
23rd September 2020 4:37pm
tree
face
pa
lebanon
KWind
ace
Very cool!!
September 24th, 2020
