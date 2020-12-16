Sign up
Photo 2326
No Snow
The rain/snow line is staying to the west and north of us. Other places in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are getting double digits of snow, we have gotten over 1.5 inches of rain with no snow in our forecast.
16th December 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
16th December 2020 4:51pm
rain
,
nj
,
richland
