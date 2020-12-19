Previous
Tee–Shirt Quilt by hjbenson
Tee–Shirt Quilt

Earlier this month Ann H. LeFevre posted a photo of a tee–shirt quilt she had had made for her son. About 10 years ago Gail had a friend of ours make one for me based on my careers.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Harry J Benson

Lisa Poland ace
I have a tote full of t-shirts waiting to be made into a quilt. That's my goal for January. Great quilt.
December 20th, 2020  
*lynn ace
A beautiful quilt and treasure.
December 20th, 2020  
