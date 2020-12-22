Previous
Historic Smithville by hjbenson
Historic Smithville

https://www.historicsmithville.com/
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
bkb in the city
Very interesting
December 23rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 23rd, 2020  
Lin ace
Well captured
December 23rd, 2020  
