Photo 2365
Antique Canister Set
This is the one we use and it was Gail's GreatGrandMothers set a Dutch Windmill Blue White Canister Set made in Czechoslovakia. Best on black
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3044
photos
68
followers
89
following
647% complete
View this month »
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th January 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nj
,
richland
,
czechoslovakia
,
canister set
