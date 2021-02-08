Previous
Love Potion by hjbenson
Photo 2380

Love Potion

The local winery was selling a Valentine's Day special which included cheese, chips, dip, candy, and a liter of a specialty wine called Love Potion
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
