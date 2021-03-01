Sign up
Photo 2401
Flying Free
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
bird
,
cloudy
,
nj
,
richland
Peter Dulis
ace
Skies are so grey
March 2nd, 2021
KWind
ace
Well composed!
March 2nd, 2021
Cathy
Beautiful composition and great simplicity.
March 2nd, 2021
