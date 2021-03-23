Sign up
Photo 2423
Zoe
We went over to a friend's home – our tax accountant – to file our tax returns (state and federal). Their dog, Zoe, jumped in Gail's lap to see if she could help.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3102
photos
69
followers
89
following
663% complete
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd March 2021 2:23pm
Tags
dog
,
nj
,
zoe
,
vineland
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cute!
March 24th, 2021
