Previous
Next
Open for Travel by hjbenson
Photo 2494

Open for Travel

With restrictions being eased for those who have been vaccinated, we can start traveling again.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise