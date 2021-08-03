Previous
National Night Out by hjbenson
National Night Out

The Historical Society set up a booth at the local National Night Out Celebration. While working it, I noticed this gorgeous sky. Best on black.

On another note, Gail & I are home form our trip and I will be updating photos and comments on your photos for the past several days.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
