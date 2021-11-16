Previous
Next
Holiday Decorations by hjbenson
Photo 2651

Holiday Decorations

Was over at a friend's home and they all ready had there holiday village setup/
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Very cute. My next door neighbour of a few years ago used to build one like this for Christmas and we used to be invited to go and see it.
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise