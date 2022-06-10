Previous
Valley Forge Memorial Arch by hjbenson
Valley Forge Memorial Arch

We now live 3 miles away from Valley Forge
10th June 2022

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
John Falconer
Nice framing Harry. Great shot.
June 11th, 2022  
