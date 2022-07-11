Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2888
Gail & Margaret in Paris TN
My sister, Margaret, picked Gail & me up in Clarksville, TN. From there we drove to Paris for a photo opportunity by their Eiffel Tower replica.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3571
photos
67
followers
92
following
791% complete
View this month »
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
Latest from all albums
2882
2883
2884
572
2885
2886
2887
2888
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th July 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tn
,
eiffel tower
,
margaret
,
prais
,
gail
PhotoCrazy
ace
Very nice!
July 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love how it silhouettes against the blue sky. Great capture.
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close