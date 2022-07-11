Previous
Gail & Margaret in Paris TN by hjbenson
Gail & Margaret in Paris TN

My sister, Margaret, picked Gail & me up in Clarksville, TN. From there we drove to Paris for a photo opportunity by their Eiffel Tower replica.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
PhotoCrazy ace
Very nice!
July 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love how it silhouettes against the blue sky. Great capture.
July 12th, 2022  
