Photo 2887
Fort Defiance Statue
Our trip ended in Clarksville, TN. We took a tour of Fort Defiance that changed hands several times in the early part of the Civil War with the Union troops keeping it for the last years.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th July 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
tn
,
clarksville
,
fort defiance
