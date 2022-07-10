Previous
Fort Defiance Statue by hjbenson
Photo 2887

Fort Defiance Statue

Our trip ended in Clarksville, TN. We took a tour of Fort Defiance that changed hands several times in the early part of the Civil War with the Union troops keeping it for the last years.
Harry J Benson

