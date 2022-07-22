Previous
Tee Shirt Quilt II by hjbenson
Photo 2895

Tee Shirt Quilt II

The larger of the two quilts. This one has more of my work career on it.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Looks great!
July 23rd, 2022  
