Photo 3172
Oregon Roses
A selection of local roses
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
roses
seaside
oregon
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful shot and I love their colors.
June 24th, 2023
Agnes
Wow fantastic picture
June 24th, 2023
