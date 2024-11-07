Previous
Still Autumn by hjbenson
Photo 3451

Still Autumn

Another unseasonably warm day, but it does highlight the autumn colours.

Best on black
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice surroundings!
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise