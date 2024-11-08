Sign up
Photo 3452
Looking for Fish
Best on Black
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4138
photos
60
followers
87
following
945% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th November 2024 4:16pm
Tags
green
,
water
,
heron
,
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice capture of this handsome bird.
November 9th, 2024
