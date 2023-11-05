Previous
At Least it is Not Raining by hjbenson
Photo 3233

At Least it is Not Raining

First weekend in about 10 weeks without rain
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
885% complete

Dorothy ace
Lovely colour
November 6th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Another beautiful colour image
November 6th, 2023  
