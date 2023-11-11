Sign up
Photo 3239
Veterans
From my great-great-grandfather to my grand-nephew — 7 generations of veterans
11th November 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
flag
veteran
pa
shannondell
bkb in the city
Very nice display
November 12th, 2023
