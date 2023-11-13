Previous
Clouds are Coming by hjbenson
Photo 3241

Clouds are Coming

13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful blue skies peeping through - wonderful flurry of fluffy clouds
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise