Previous
Bokeh Christmas Tree by hjbenson
Photo 3249

Bokeh Christmas Tree

Best on black
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cool
November 22nd, 2023  
Agnes ace
So special
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise