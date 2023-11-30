Previous
The Leaves are Gone by hjbenson
Photo 3258

The Leaves are Gone

30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice against the blue sky
December 1st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. They are gone here, too. 😔
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise