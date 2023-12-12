Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
Another Neighbor's Seasonal Shelve Display
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3956
photos
60
followers
89
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th December 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
figurines
,
pa
,
carolers
,
shannondell
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 13th, 2023
