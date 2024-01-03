Sign up
Photo 3292
Hardy Flowers by the Pond
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
3rd January 2024 4:46pm
Tags
flowers
,
statue
,
pond
,
pa
,
shannondell
Dione Giorgio
Lovely pond with lots of reflections in a short space.
January 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and I like your composition.
January 4th, 2024
