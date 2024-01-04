Sign up
Previous
Photo 3293
Faces on the Wall
We decided to try a local Mexican restaurant. We will be going back,
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3979
photos
60
followers
89
following
902% complete
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
4th January 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pa
,
audubon
,
face masks
KWind
ace
Wonderful art work. I love the details!
January 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and great looking artwork.
January 5th, 2024
