Previous
Photo 3298
When will we get Snow?
The next chance is the 15th.
Best on black
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3298
Tags
snow globe
pa
shannondell
fake trees
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
January 10th, 2024
