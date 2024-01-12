Sign up
Previous
Photo 3301
What to do with Old TeeShirts? Make a Lap Quilt
Thanks for yesterday's comments on being more careful on my hikes on slippery terrain. Still sore, so I said inside today. The above is a memory quilt of Gail's
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
3
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3987
photos
60
followers
90
following
904% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th January 2024 10:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quilt
,
pa
,
shannondell
Steve Chappell
ace
Great idea and a cool looking quilt
January 13th, 2024
Lin
ace
This is awesome! Hope you will continue to feel better.
January 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
January 13th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful - love it. Had to go back and check your post from yesterday, Sorry to hear of your misshap. Glad you ok albeit a little sore. Take car.
January 13th, 2024
