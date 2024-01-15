Sign up
Previous
Photo 3304
Softness
Before the snow
Best on Black
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
6
4
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3990
photos
61
followers
90
following
905% complete
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th January 2024 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bush
,
pa
,
shannondell
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like the softness and the tones.
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
January 16th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
January 16th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a wonderful image...the lighting and dof is simply beautiful!
January 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 16th, 2024
Agnes
ace
The soft colours are beautiful
January 16th, 2024
365 Project
close