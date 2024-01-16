Sign up
Previous
Photo 3305
Finally — Snow
Over 700 days, we were waiting,
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
4
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
pa
,
evergreens
,
shannondell
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective and lovely winter colors.
Thanks for your kind comments yesterday.
January 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks very pretty. Looks like you got similar to what we got.
January 17th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
January 17th, 2024
