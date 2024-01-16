Previous
Finally — Snow by hjbenson
Finally — Snow

Over 700 days, we were waiting,
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Corinne C ace
Great perspective and lovely winter colors.
Thanks for your kind comments yesterday.
January 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks very pretty. Looks like you got similar to what we got.
January 17th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
January 17th, 2024  
