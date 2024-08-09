Sign up
Photo 3410
Remnants of Debby
We received over 1 inch (3 cm) of rain in one hour
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
pa
shannondell
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely B&W shot. We hardly got any rain from Debby here.
August 10th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Nice in black and white
August 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
wow
ace
wow
August 10th, 2024
