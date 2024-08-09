Previous
Remnants of Debby by hjbenson
Remnants of Debby

We received over 1 inch (3 cm) of rain in one hour
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot. We hardly got any rain from Debby here.
August 10th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice in black and white
August 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
August 10th, 2024  
