Full Moon in Canada by hjbenson
Full Moon in Canada

Just returned from a 10 day cruise. I will try to catch up on your photos that I missed while we were gone plus adding one photo for each day/
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done! hope you enjoyed the cruise
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great shot!
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Love this moon…
October 19th, 2024  
