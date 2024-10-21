Previous
Supper by hjbenson
Supper

Our Senior Center includes 29 meals each — we do have a full kitchen in our apartment, but it is nice that we don't have to use it that often. Since we are in Covid Quarantine, they deliver our meals if we so request.
Harry J Benson

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sorry to hear you're battling covid but good to know you don't have to worry about food!
October 22nd, 2024  
KWind ace
Nice looking meal. I wish you a speedy recovery!
October 22nd, 2024  
