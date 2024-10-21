Sign up
Photo 3430
Supper
Our Senior Center includes 29 meals each — we do have a full kitchen in our apartment, but it is nice that we don't have to use it that often. Since we are in Covid Quarantine, they deliver our meals if we so request.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Harry J Benson
supper
pa
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sorry to hear you're battling covid but good to know you don't have to worry about food!
October 22nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Nice looking meal. I wish you a speedy recovery!
October 22nd, 2024
